Chester Szulc

He was born Feb. 20, 1922, in Wincentowo, Poland. Chester enlisted in the Polish Army under the British government on Dec. 6, 1944. He came to the United States and became a United States citizen on July 11, 1960. He retired in 1987 from the Ford Motor Company, where he was a maintenance supervisor.

Chester was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. He was a 54-year member of Science Lodge, No. 50, F.&A.M., a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason Valley of Toledo, member and former treasurer of the Perkins Booster Club and an avid golfer, having played in several leagues over the years. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most of all, he loved his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife, the former Joan Kellett, whom he married Dec. 18, 1947; four children, Wanda (John) Dolan, Paul (Joanne) Szulc, Karen (Dominic) Johnson, both of Sandusky, and Mark Szulc of Knoxville, Tenn.; two grandsons, Ryan Szulc and Christopher (Jamie) Szulc, both of Columbus; one great-granddaughter, Elsie Szulc; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Josef and Wiktoria (Niewiadomska) Szulc; one brother, Stan Szulc; and two sisters, Marta and Krystina Szulc.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Grace Episcopal Church, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. The Rev. Jan Smith-Wood will officiate. Burial will be in the Perkins Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is assisting the family with arrangements.

