Brooke M. Rhoads

Brooke M. Rhoads, 5, Sandusky, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Other arrangements are pending.