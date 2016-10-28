Lloyd Allen Nickles

Lloyd was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Sandusky to George W. and Helen M. (Schippel) Nickles.

He was a veteran of the Army who proudly served his country during Vietnam. Lloyd was employed at Frank Borchardt Farms and Margaretta Township until retirement. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He loved Jesus, shooting pool, taking walks and spending time with his family and friends.

Lloyd is survived by his nine sisters, Nancy (Don) Jordan, Georgetta (Steve) Meyer, Darlene Nickles, Sue (Ron) Griffin, Bonnie Boyd, Annette Klein, JoAnn (Ray) Fox, Tina (Jake) Jacobs and Tammy Nickles; two brothers, Terry and Tracy (Tracy Lynn) Nickles; and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by brothers, Ronnie, Jeff, Jerry and Ed Nickles; nephews, Thomas Jordan and Lenny Nickles; brothers-in-law, Keith Boyd and Vincent George Klein; maternal grandparents, Wilson and Marie Schippel; paternal grandparents, George Sr. and Lena (Hoppy) Nickles; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, with Father Joe Steinbauer presiding. Burial will follow in Castalia Cemetery, Castalia.

Those wishing to contribute to Lloyd’s memory may do so to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.