Jessie E. Bechtel

She was born Oct. 16, 1929, in Marietta, Ohio, to Harley T. and Irma Mae (Keyser) Eichhorn. On July 23, 1955, at Grace Episcopal Church in Sandusky, she married Paul E. Bechtel, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2006. Jessie was a 1947 graduate of Lowell High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, in 1952. She worked as a medical technologist at Good Samaritan Hospital in Sandusky and was the lead medical technologist at Dettmer Hospital in Troy, Ohio. After retirement she worked part-time at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton until 1999.

Jessie was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor, a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists and the Social Soroptomists. She was also an Oak Harbor Red Hat and a Golferette at the Oak Harbor Golf Club. Jessie was a past member of the Port Clinton Power Squadron. Spending time with her grandchildren, golfing, boating and fishing were Jessie’s favorite pastimes.

Jessie is survived by her children, Pamela A. Bechtel, Ph.D., of Bowling Green, James (Shawna) Bechtel of Oak Harbor and Paula Evans of Kent; grandchildren, Lucas and Kathleen Bechtel and Stacy and Stephanie Evans; niece, Deborah Eichhorn; and nephew, Harley T. Eichhorn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, George W. Eichhorn; son-in-law, Dave Evans; and niece, Barbara Adams.

Funeral services for Jessie will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, with an hour of visitation from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Jessie may be given to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their care the past five years and the staff of Bridge Hospice for their care the past two years.