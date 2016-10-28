Dale Randall Terry

He was born Nov. 16, 1955, in Norwalk and was a lifelong resident of Huron. He graduated from Huron High School in 1974.

He owned and operated Terry’s Taxi Service, Norwalk, and previously worked for John Hancock Financial Planning in Huron.

He attended Freedom Christian Fellowship Church, Norwalk, and belonged to John Birch Society Erie County, and was chapter leader.

He is survived by his fiancé, Lillian Sanders of Norwalk; daughter, Amber (Andrew) Gogal of Phoenix, Ariz.; son, Ryan Terry of Sheffield Lake; grandchildren, Gabriella Terry, Andin and Ashtin Gogal; sisters, Saundra (Dennis) Forthofer of Huron, Blanche Kathleen Terry of Pickerington, Ohio, Lillie (Walter) Merrill of Columbia Station, Ohio; and brother, Bennie (Debra) Terry of Wellington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Lillie (Beck) Terry.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, 410 Main St., Huron, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of service 11 a.m. at Freedom Christian Fellowship Church, 4935 Ohio 601, Norwalk, with Pastor Roy Harless officiating. Burial will follow in Collins Cemetery, Collins.

Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Christian Fellowship Church.

