Betsy Shoemaker-Johnson

Updated Today at 6:31 PM

SANDUSKY — Betsy Shoemaker-Johnson, 47, of Sandusky, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.

She was born May 15, 1969, in Columbus to the late Renny and Carolyn Shoemaker.

Betsy is survived by her husband, Calvin Jamison III; children, Andrew (Amy) Murphy of Sandusky and Hanna Johnson of Gallipolis, Ohio; brother, Doug (Laura) Shoemaker of Mooresville, Ind.; grandchildren, Audrey and Matthew Murphy; “in-laws,” Calvin and Carol Jamison Jr. of Mansfield, Ohio; stepsister, Barbara (Todd) Lutz of Tampa, Fla.; aunts, Judy Jamison of Mansfield and Jeri Jamison of Shelby; and cousin, Dawn (Charlie) Swint.

Betsy’s personality was contagious — it was easy to be her friend. She will be deeply missed.

At Betsy’s request, cremation will take place. A gathering to celebrate her life will be from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in American Legion Post 83, Sandusky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betsy’s name to her family.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.