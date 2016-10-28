Betsy Shoemaker-Johnson

She was born May 15, 1969, in Columbus to the late Renny and Carolyn Shoemaker.

Betsy is survived by her husband, Calvin Jamison III; children, Andrew (Amy) Murphy of Sandusky and Hanna Johnson of Gallipolis, Ohio; brother, Doug (Laura) Shoemaker of Mooresville, Ind.; grandchildren, Audrey and Matthew Murphy; “in-laws,” Calvin and Carol Jamison Jr. of Mansfield, Ohio; stepsister, Barbara (Todd) Lutz of Tampa, Fla.; aunts, Judy Jamison of Mansfield and Jeri Jamison of Shelby; and cousin, Dawn (Charlie) Swint.

Betsy’s personality was contagious — it was easy to be her friend. She will be deeply missed.

At Betsy’s request, cremation will take place. A gathering to celebrate her life will be from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in American Legion Post 83, Sandusky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betsy’s name to her family.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.

