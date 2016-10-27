Nannie W. (Burke) Johnson

Nannie was born April 16, 1931, in Neon, Ky., to the late Louis and Josephine (Fleming) Burke. Nannie was a homemaker who was an avid flower and vegetable gardener, and loved to cook. Along with her late husband, Charles M. Johnson, they enjoyed traveling and attending country music shows. Most importantly, Nannie loved spending time with her family.

She was a life member of Toledo Road Church of Christ, Lorain, and was an active member of her church.

Survivors include six children, Olvin (Wanda) Johnson of Lorain, Vonda Wyatt of Wakeman, Charlene (David) Bledsoe of Wakeman, Noah (Zori) Johnson of Florida, Josie (Scott) Kluding of Port Clinton, Nina Johnson of Wakeman; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joann (Will) Yommer of Lewisville.

In addition to her parents, Nannie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Johnson (1993); son, Daniel Garth Johnson (1965); and nine siblings.

Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Toledo Road Church of Christ, 5075 Toledo Road, Lorain, where the funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, with Elder Jim Hiser officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.

In Nannie's honor, memorials may be made to Toledo Road Church of Christ, 5075 Toledo Road, Lorain, OH 44055.