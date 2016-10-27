Mary Seaton Whitworth Kropf

She had been a prominent resident of her hometown of Sandusky before moving to live near her daughter in Savannah, Ga., and later her son in Arlington.

Her body will be cremated and then buried in the Whitworth family lot of Oakland Cemetery in Sandusky.

Mrs. Kropf is survived by her son, John Whitworth Kropf, daughter-in-law, Eileen Kropf of Arlington and by her grandchildren, Mary Ann Unemori, Olivia Unemori, Daniel Unemori and Charlotte Kropf.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Whitworth and Dorothy Whitworth; her cousin/foster brother, Robert Ashton; and her daughter, Ann Whitworth Unemori.

Mrs. Kropf was born and grew up in Sandusky. She attended Wooster College and graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Literature. She worked for many years as a social worker for Erie County Human Services, an editor for Douthit Communications and a program assistant for WLEC radio station.

She was a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Erie County as well as an active member and officer of local chapters of P.E.O., Daughters of the American Revolution and the Mayflower Society. She loved animals and enjoyed reading.

The family will hold a private service at later date.

Donations may be made in Mrs. Kropf’s name to the Humane Society of Erie County: http://www.humanesocietyoferiecounty.org/.