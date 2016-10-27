Jana Kay Foust

Jana was a lifelong resident of Sandusky and attended Sandusky High School Class of 1973. She was a beautiful, charismatic and loving person and will be missed greatly by everyone.

She rejoins her mother, Marilyn Foust; grandmother, Josephine Densmore; grandfather, Gayle Beechler; brother-in- law, Jeffrey Nesbit; and nephew, Jeffrey Nesbit Jr., in Heaven.

Jana is survived by her beloved daughter, Nicole Foust; beloved siblings, Susie (Foust) Brunner and Mike Brunner of Sandusky, Sherri (Foust) Nesbit of Dublin, Ohio, and Brian and Therese Foust of Lewis Center, Ohio. Jana is also survived by her devoted fiancé, George Hutchins, the love of her life.

Survivors to also cherish her memory are nieces and nephews, Adam Nesbit, Chris Nesbit, Ryan Brunner, Lindsay Johnson, Ashley Dingess, Corey Nesbit, Megan Foust, Andrew Foust, Matthew Nesbit, Aubrey Dingess, Grayson Johnson and Brady Johnson.

Jana was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sandusky. The love and passion of Jana’s life was her daughter, Nicole, and her family. Jana’s beautiful smile, compassion for others and contagious laughter will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her.

Donations may be made in memory of Jana to Zion Lutheran Church in Sandusky and to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Zion Lutheran Church, 503 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870. Family will greet guests after the service. Per her request, cremation was performed and her ashes will be spread with her loved ones.