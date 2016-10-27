Dr. Susan Rae Meisner

Susan was born in Tiffin on May 3, 1970, to Paul and Joyce (Hitchcock) Meisner.

Dr. Meisner was a 1988 graduate of Clyde High School and a University of Toledo graduate.

She was a pharmacist at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.

Survivors include her companion/partner, Mark Schaller of Brownstown; his children, Alexandria and Jacob; her brothers, George (Patricia) Meisner of Green Springs and John (Deb) Meisner of Tiffin; her father, Paul (Etta) Meisner of Clyde; four nephews; and stepsiblings, Dawn Chesnutte, Rodney Patten and Richard Patten and their children.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Hitchcock Meisner.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. A Memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Tyree officiating.

Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of the donor’s choice or sea turtle rescue of the donor’s choice.

