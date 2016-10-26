Teresa “Trix” O’Brien Bartlett

Born at St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada, she was one of 14 children of Michael J. and Catherine (Cantwell) O’Brien.

Trix loved her family and friends. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and baking. Her family did not have cold feet as they enjoyed warm knitted socks.

She worked at Huron McDonald’s as a concierge, where she greeted customers with a warm heart.

Surviving are her four children, Ann (Gary) Dowell, Hubert J. Bartlett, Christine Bell, Cindy (Bill) Wilson; grandchildren, Amy Elder, Gary J. Dowell Jr., Hubie Bartlett, Emily Plas, Joe Dike, Molly Dike, Willy Bell, Billy Wilson, Patrick Wilson and Doug Wilson; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Kitty O’Brien; and brothers, Patrick O’Brien and Don O’Brien.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine (Cantwell) O’Brien and father, Michael J O’Brien; sisters, Marge Elton, Elizabeth Sell, Maureen Tomashaska; and brothers, Redmond, Michael, Francis, Jim, Joseph, Kevin and Michael.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St., Huron, with the Rev. Jeffrey McBeth officiating. Burial will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is handling the arrangements.