Ronald Rankin

He was born April 16, 1938, in Calgary, Canada, the son of the late Harlow D. Rankin and Kathleen B. (White) Rankin Mazur.

Ronald retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 1998. He was a union rep from the T.C.U. union. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was a member of Cape Coral Community Church, Eagles Aerie No. 490, American Legion, VFW, and Moose Clubs.

Ron enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Survivors include his wife, Joann (Evans) Rankin, whom he married Oct. 5, 1991, at Smith Mountain Lake, Va.; sons, Richard H. Rankin of Bellevue, Randall S. Rankin of Bellevue; daughter, Lynn A. (Donald) Noftz of Vickery; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Brian (Laura) Pierce of Fremont, Gary (Kim) Mazur of Catawba.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy A. (Fout) Rankin; stepson, Anthony Evans; granddaughter, Ashley Rankin; and great-grandson, Zenith Pullum.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where a funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908; or Cape Coral Community Church, 811 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.