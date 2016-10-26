Laura F. Laremore

Laura was born on George St., Clyde, on Oct. 26, 1927, to Laurence and Maude (Crocket) Friedley. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Clyde.

Mrs. Laremore was a 1945 graduate of Clyde High School. She had been a volunteer at the former St. Mary Catholic School cafeteria in Clyde.

On Nov. 12, 1947, she married James S. Laremore. He preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 1996.

Survivors include a son, James (Susan) Laremore of Clyde; daughters, Sandra (Tom) Ray of Bellevue, Susan Einsel of Clyde and Michelle (Herbie) Fabian of Bellevue. Eleven grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Friedley.

Laura left a smile on the hearts of all who knew her.

Private family services will be held with burial in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s local food bank or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

