Keith Alton Stierhoff

He was born March 29, 1930, in Sandusky and was a 1948 graduate of Sandusky High School.

He grew up on a farm in Perkins Township and helped run the farm well into his adult life. He married Carole, the love of his life, on Oct. 3, 1953. He worked in the accounting department at Ford Motor Company, where he retired after 35 years.

Throughout his work life and during retirement, Keith was a strong community supporter. He served on the Perkins School Board, was a Perkins High School Band Parent supporter and was active in the Kiwanis. When he moved to Plumbrook Estates in Perkins Township, he soon became the homeowners association treasurer.

As a young man, he was tagged with the nickname of “Ike.” And “Uncle Ike” was beloved by a cadre of nieces and nephews as a playful and loving pal. As his daughters were growing up, he became involved in the local YMCA and led a number of adventures, taking young boys and girls camping, canoeing and fishing in Canada. It was there he earned the moniker “Bwana,” as he kept the sun off of his head wearing a pith helmet. That nickname stuck with many of the young boys he mentored on these trips.

In later life, he enjoyed taking his beloved boat, Bwana II, out for fishing and swimming. He also loved spending time at the Plumbrook Estates pool.

Keith is survived by his daughters, Karen Stierhoff (Larry Stefan) of Vancouver, Canada, Cathy Stierhoff (Frank Lawler) of Sausalito, Calif., and Karla Roshetko (Chet) of Spokane, Wash.; six grandchildren, Katelyn, Regan, Trenton and Brennan Roshetko, and Haley and Hanna Stefan; sister, Arlene Symonds; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole (Triplett) Stierhoff.

His daughters are forever grateful to his friends, especially Lupe Silva and Tony Kromer, who did so much for him for so many years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.

