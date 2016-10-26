Elmer H. Lippert Jr.

He was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Castalia to the late Elmer H. and Naomi (Johns) Lippert.

Elmer was a 1947 graduate of Sandusky High School. He was employed by Union Chain for over 25 years. Elmer was a life member of Grace Episcopal Church. He was also a member of the Science Lodge No. 50 F. & A.M. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth (Copechal) Lippert; two sons, Elmer H. (Geralyn) III and Larry (Patti) Lippert; five grandchildren, Shannon (Aaron) Bramel, Amber (John) Kersker, Kelly (Matthew) Meyer, Ashley (Randall) Kiwiatkowski and Christina (Raymond) LaMarca; seven great-grandchildren, Addison, Ella, Ashton, Ajay, William, Lucie and Carmella; his sisters, Naomi Hoppe and Betty Jane (Cliff) Hahn; brother, Ronald Lippert; many nieces, nephews and other family members.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in Grace Episcopal Church, 314 Wayne St., Sandusky, OH 44870. The Rev. Jan Smith-Wood will officiate. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements.

Memorial Contributions in Elmer’s name may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, or to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.