Brian A. Cooper

He was born June 7, 1966, to his beloved parents, Robert H. and Joan Cooper in Sandusky. Brian was a talented athlete and proud graduate of Sandusky High School.

Upon graduation, Brian made the prestigious decision to enlist into the United States Navy. His successful naval career as a Gunners Mate allowed him the opportunity to travel across several continents and receive numerous accolades. Brian demonstrated superior performance and retired as a Petty Officer First Class after 20 years of honorable service.

He was a member of American Legion Post 190 and AMVETS. After retiring, he focused on longtime hobbies and interests including carpentry and disc jockeying, where he was known to everyone as “DJ Coop.” Brian will always be remembered for his smile, his giving heart and his laid-back demeanor.

Brian is survived by his wife, Joann; mother, Joan of Sandusky; sons, Brian Jr. of Columbus and Thorne of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepdaughter, Chevon Whitley of Virginia; grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Bryce and Kylie Cooper of Jacksonville, Fla., and Cheneal and Kelis of Virginia; brothers, Robert (Steve) Cooper of Kona, Hawaii, Travis (Devonia) Cooper of Sandusky; sisters, Delores Johnson and Frances Arrington, both of Sandusky; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, hometown friends, and military brothers and sisters.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Robert; sister, Adrian; niece, Jimeka Arrington; nephews, Jonathan Mayfield and Jason Dorsey; and a special brother, John.

A Celebration of Brian’s Life and Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Second Baptist Church, 315 Decatur St., Sandusky. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The repast will follow at Agape Love Ministries, 4013 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Legion.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.