Arbie 'Shorty' Church

He was born March 1, 1932, in Kentucky and resided in Mitiwanga Park for many years. He worked at Otto’s Greenhouse in Huron for many years and then worked for Corso’s Flowers & Garden Center, Sandusky, for five years.

He leaves behind special friends Sandra and Tom Olm and their family; and a sister, Ana, in Junction City, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Schreck Church, in 2012; and a sister, Letha.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, until time of service at noon at Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, 410 Main St., Huron. Chaplain David Clarke will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.