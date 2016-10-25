Tannie B. Shine Sr.

He was born April 19, 1935, to Anthony and Lou Della (Larry) Shine in Starkville, Miss. He relocated to Sandusky in the early 1950s and became a crane operator for Farrell-Cheek Steel Company, where he was employed for many years until retirement.

After retirement, Tannie spent his time fishing, gardening, listening to Blues, singing gospel music, and spending time with his family. He was famous for his “special” barbecue sauce and was called “Pops” and “Grandad” by many of the neighborhood children. Tannie was a member of Porter’s Memorial CME Church where he attended until he became ill.

Tannie leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 25 years, Annie L. Shine; five daughters, Katherine (Marvin) Hunter, Elaine Shine, Cora L. (Ricky) Shine, Pamela Shine, and Michelle (Shawn) Gray, all of Sandusky; five sons, Tannie (Mary) Shine Jr. of Sandusky, Curtis (Janet) Shine of Columbus, Ralph Shine of Sandusky, Timmie Shine of Sandusky, and Jerome (Terri) Shine of Sandusky; eight stepchildren, 28 grandchildren; a multitude of great-grandchildren, three sisters, Girtha Thomas and Annie R. Shine, both of Memphis, Tenn., and Annie K. Tate of Starkville, Miss., a host of nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Dorthy Page, Pamela Shine-Walk, Girtha Shine, Wilma Phenix, Terry Gaskins and Dale Young; and special nephews, Lewis Page and Theodis Beckum; special sisters-in-law, Elzada L. Shine and Dora Howard; and special cousins, Tommy Conley and Tom Stallings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and mother of his 10 children, Cora Mae Shine; sisters, Mary A. Sykes, Susie M. Brown, and Rosie L. Shine; brothers, Joseph L. Shine, Richard Shine, Mac Shine, Anthony Shine Jr., and Willie L. Shine; and four grandchildren, Rashid Thomas, Eric Anthony Pressley, and two who died before birth.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, until funeral services at noon, at Porter’s Memorial C.M.E. Church, 1722 Third St., Sandusky. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.