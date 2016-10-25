Rosemary Taylor

She was born Aug. 12, 1930, in Bellevue to Alfred and Sophia (Miller) Ruffing. She married Wilbur J. Taylor Jr. on Dec. 29, 1951, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bellevue. He died March 25, 2002.

Survivors include two sons, Thomas J. Taylor of Harsen Island, Mich., and Patrick W. Taylor of Tiffin; four daughters, Susan (Lester) Taylor Hall of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Christine (David) Taylor Gottschalk of Sylvania, Catherine (Robert) Taylor Swenson of York, Pa., and Linda Taylor of Toledo; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Myron Ruffing of Bellevue and Alfred Ruffing of Laurenville, Ga.; and a sister, Janette Schmidt of Bucyrus.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Ruffing; and a brother, Donald Ruffing.

Mrs. Taylor was a 1949 graduate of Bellevue High School and retired as produce manager at Kroger of Tiffin. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Tiffin, United Commercial Travelers, the Card Club, Good Sams Camping Club, and volunteered at Community Hospice Care and St. Francis Home.

Visitation will be 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883. The Wake service will be at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Francis Home Chapel, 182 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, with the Rev. Kishore Kottana officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Tiffin.

Memorials may be made to the St. Francis Home Activities Department or to St. Francis Senior Ministries, in care of the funeral home.

To send condolences or for directions go to traunerofuneralhome.com.