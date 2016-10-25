Janice L. Hayes

Born on Dec. 7, 1955, in Sandusky, she was the daughter of Frank William and Winifred Laurene “Winnie” (Palmer) Hayes. Janice was a 1973 graduate of St. Mary High School and later attended Terra Technical College in Fremont. She was a licensed Realtor, having worked with her mother at Winnie Hayes Realty for several years.

Janice was known as a very giving and caring person, and she had a love for all animals. She also enjoyed the arts, especially drawing and creating anything that was very colorful in nature.

Janice was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and had been active for several years with the Erie Shore Network.

She is survived by her sister, Georgia (Patric) Dempster of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.; a brother, James M. “Jimmy” (Barbie Schlessman) Hayes of Sandusky; nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Mary Rose Hayes of Sandusky.

Janice was preceded in death by her father, Frank W. Hayes (1968); her mother, Winifred L. “Winnie” Hayes (2005); two brothers, Frank J. Hayes (1991) and Thomas E. Hayes (2012); a niece, Sheri Lynn Hayes (1989); and a sister-in-law, Linda (Gore) Hayes (2011).

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky. Father Matt Frisbee will officiate. At her request, following the service cremation will take place. Interment will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to the Erie Shore Network Inc., 326 E. Market St., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Janice’s family at davidfkoch.com.