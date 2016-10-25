Donald R. French

He was born July 14, 1947, in Ashland, Ky., to the late Mason and Mary (Stephens) French. He was a 1965 graduate of Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 until 1968 on the USS Forrestal during Vietnam. He was self-employed as a welder, D.R. French Welding, and worked for numerous companies: P.C. Campana Inc. in Lorain, US and Republic Steel, Huron Lime Plant, Sandusky Foundry, Hanson Quarry in Sandusky, Steel Mills in USA, Canada, England, Scotland and High Line and Pipe Lines.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Charlene A. (Power) French; children, William French and Chad French, both of Sandusky, Erica (Scott Motz) Tressler of Wadsworth and Shanna (James) Hanson of Tolono, Ill.; seven grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; sisters, Gloria (Roger) Petty of New Mexico, Kay (Ret. Major Rick) Donavon of South Carolina, Reva (Bob) Montgomery of Warren, Ohio; and a brother, Mickey (Maxine) French of Waynesville, Ohio.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, until time of service at 11 a.m. at Freedom Christian Fellowship, 4935 Ohio 601, Norwalk, with Pastor Roy Harless officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in Hartland Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.