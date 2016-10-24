Lee M. Layton Jr.

He was retired from Asher Brothers Auto Parts, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a 32nd degree Mason. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed woodworking and fishing.

Lee is survived by his wife, Mary; stepchildren, Catherine Butt and Debbie Boxerbaum; grandchildren, Justin Bingle, Kevin Bingle, Sean Butt, and Laura Binkley; great-grandchildren, Kellen Bingle and Samantha Bingle; sister, Margaret Krofft; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lee's memory to either Kobacker House, c/o OhioHealth Foundation, 180 E. Broad St., Floor 31, Columbus, OH 43215; or St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.