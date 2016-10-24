Elpidio E. Loredo

Elpidio was born March 3, 1928, in Mexico, to Hemerjilo and Atanasia Espinoza.

Elpidio retired from New Departure after 41 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, as he played in three local leagues, and watching baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians.

Elpidio is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susie M. (Maldonado) Loredo of Castalia; son, Elpidio “Skip” Loredo of Sandusky; two brothers, Marselino and Rafeal Espinoza; sister, Maria J. Contreras; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.

In addition to his parents, Elpidio was preceded in death by three brothers, Pedro, Leonardo, and Jose Espinoza; and sister, Delia Muniz.

Friends and family may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. A prayer service will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky, with the Rev. Joe Steinbauer. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky.

Those wishing to contribute to Elpidio’s memory may do so to the Margareta Fire Department, 113 South Ave., Castalia, OH 44824, or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.