Dessie Mae (Smith) West

Dessie was born May 12, 1940, in Otway, Ohio, to Curtis and Ocie Mae (Hayslip) Smith.

She enjoyed doing crafts and collecting porcelain dolls. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Dessie is survived by her husband, James West; daughters, Becky (Dave) Wheeler of Edgerton, Ohio, and Julie Martin of Maumee, Ohio; son, Scott Hoffman of Bryan, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tyler, Ashton, Alisha, Alivia, Shane and Shelbi; sister, Carol (Thomas) Mees of Sandusky; brother, Charles (Mary Lou) Smith of Portsmouth, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Dessie was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Hoffman; sisters, Dorothy Krause, Eleanor Hubbard, Gladys Sharp, Elouise O'Day, Nancy Walters and Geneva Kidders; brothers, Roy, Rodney and Joe Smith.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, until funeral services at 11:30 a.m., at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Dessie's memory may do so to the American Heart Association, 1689 E. 115 St., Cleveland, OH 44106.

Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.