Danny C. Starr

He was born Oct. 23, 1961, in Van Buren, Maine, to Daniel E. Starr and Gerry L. (Dean) Daup.

Danny was a retired truck driver. He was a big NASCAR fan, especially of drivers Dale Jarrett and Kyle Busch. Danny loved his dog, Rose Marie, and he enjoyed watching Western movies and National Geographic Safari TV shows.

Danny is survived by his mother and step-father, Gerry (Dean) and Garold Daup, sister, Ann Starr-Sanford; brothers, Dennis (Shawn) Conard and Teddy (Lindsay) Starr; stepbrothers, Dennis Daup and Robert (Kayleen) Daup; companion, Debbie Moser, many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dog, Rose Marie.

He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Dawn Starr; maternal grandparents, Albert and Anna Dean; and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Mary Starr.

Memorial services for Danny will be announced at a later date with interment to take place in LaCarpe Cemetery, LaCarne.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Erie Township Volunteer Fire Department and E.M.S.

