Bradley Bova

He was born June 17, 1993, in Bellevue, the son of Barry and Dawn (Strayer) Bova.

Bradley had one of the most spontaneous, infectious personalities ever witnessed. His bright smile, rumbling laughter, and bigger than life personality would fill the entire room. There wasn’t a soul that met him that did not get a chance to hear his passion for politics and the injustices of the world. He was always fighting for the underdog, the outcast, or anyone in need.

Unfortunately his carefree and curious nature lead him down the path of addiction; cunning, baffling and powerful. He was no match. He was working toward recovery, but for reasons we will never know the insidious disease crept back in one lonely night and his battle ended. God has gained a beautiful bright soul. The light he cast will continue to shine here on earth through everyone who knew and loved him.

In Bradley’s name we must all be spokesmen to help change the stigma of addiction. We must educate others and love those afflicted and affected by this disease. Together we can change addiction now.

Bradley leaves behind his parents; brothers, Bryan and Noah Bova; sister, Natalie; grandparents, Renee (Strayer) and Barry Hart; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He has joined his grandparents, Jack Strayer, Richard Bova, and Loraine Moore Bova in heaven.

Friends will be received 2-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Pl, Bellevue. A celebration of Bradley’s life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 428 Kilbourne St., Bellevue, with Rev. Diane Carter officiating.

Memorials may be made to OHIOCAN – Sandusky County Chapter, through the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.