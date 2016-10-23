Ronald D. 'Big Tatt' Malone Sr.

He was born in Sandusky Feb. 11, 1964, to Thomas E. Sr. and Annette Malone. He enjoyed tattoos, his dog, Cupcake, spending time with his family and friends, and most of all, anything that had to do with the Cleveland Browns. Ron also enjoyed cooking and pursued a career in the culinary arts. He served in the U.S. Marines.

Ron leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Robin (Jon) Lippert, Ronald Malone Jr., and Ramon Malone; three stepchildren, Timothy Johnson II, Michael Johnson, and Tiffany Wirsche; 12 grandchildren; brother, Thomas E. (Andrea) Malone Jr.; nieces and nephews; and one special friend, Kristine Kish.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Malone; and grandchild, Bishop Malone.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, until funeral services at 6 p.m., at Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. At Ronald’s request, cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s name to his family, in care of the funeral home. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.