Carl F. Franzen

Carl was born in Chicago 79 years ago into the loving family of Harold and Marie Franzen, and had a joy-filled childhood with his brothers and five sisters, Harold Jr., Beverly, Audrey, Linda and Charlotte. After serving in the U.S. Army, Carl had a 25-year career with Eaton Corp., later joining Stein, Inc. (JBT Foodtech) with a second retirement in 2006.

Carl always enjoyed his work and throughout his career was dedicated to mentoring others who were interested in learning more for possible career advancement. Carl enjoyed antiquing, a good flea market, his coffee and several daily newspapers. He loved his family and his church family at Lakeview United Methodist Church, and many other church congregations who have prayed without ceasing for the past three years as he encouraged others with his steadfast faith. Carl was a vital part of Recovery Fellowship, a program launched at Lakeview last November.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Malinda (Lindy); brother, Harold; and two sisters, Linda and Charlotte; brother-in-law, Ed Jackson and his wife, Sandra; many nieces and nephews; and numerous devoted friends.

Heartfelt gratitude to friends and family, the doctors and staff at Seidman Cancer Center, Firelands Hospital, and Stein Hospice for their loving professional care throughout his illness.

Per Carl’s wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be private.

If you would like to honor Carl, please consider a donation to Recovery Fellowship, c/o Lakeview United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 33, Berlin Heights, OH 44814.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.