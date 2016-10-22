Henrietta Wahl

Henrietta was born in Riley Township on Dec. 12, 1913, to Jacob George and Edna Sarah (Stokes) Burkin. She attended Townsend School and graduated from York High School in 1931.

On June 29, 1940, she married Luther Wahl. He preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2004.

Mrs. Wahl was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. She had been an avid golfer and bowler.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Lou Hanners, in 2004. Also her siblings, Howard Burkin, Elmer Burkin, Lloyd Burkin,, Harold Burkin, Anna Rose Joseph and Johanna Flesch.

Henrietta is survived by her granddaughter, Leslie Koch of Grandview Heights, Ohio, and a special niece, Sara Kaye (Gabe) Alafita of Clyde.

She will be greatly missed by her relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Juli Guy-Lehman officiating. Burial will be in McPherson Cemetery. Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared at auxterfuneralhomes.com.