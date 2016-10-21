Richard 'Dick' Michel

He was born Nov. 22, 1952, in Sandusky and was a 1970 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He served in the National Guard and worked at Scott Paper and Goodwill. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and enjoyed poker and sports of all kinds; his love for the New York Yankees was second only to the love that he had in his heart for his family.

Dick is survived by his father, Ernie Michel of Sandusky; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Amberlee Michel of Sandusky; stepchildren, Andrea (Steve) Walker and Samantha McCartney, both of Sandusky, and Chad (Jeanine) Greene of California; grandchildren, Amanda Smith, Cassiana Gonzales and Jimmie Burns Jr.; sisters, Susan (Jeff) Eier, Patricia (Ken) Manner and Donna (Ron) Dreschel, all of Sandusky, Peggy (Glen) Schirg of St. Charles, Mo., and Mary (Chuck) Galindo of Sandusky; brothers, Dan (Kathy) Michel and Tim (Janet) Michel, both of Sandusky; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

His wife, Virginia (Hayberger) Michel, and his mother, Carmelita K. (Hiss) Michel, preceded him in death.

A Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.