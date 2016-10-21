Margaret Ann (Mantey) Young

She was born in Sandusky, the eldest daughter of Sylvester and Lucille (Smith) Mantey. During her marriage she resided in California, Missouri, Ohio and Arizona before retiring in Florida. She made lasting friendships wherever she went. Margaret was an avid seamstress and homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, in 2008; her youngest sister, Mary Lauber; and by her older and younger brothers, James and Edward Mantey.

She is survived by her sister, Enid Scheck; her sister-in-law, Rosemary Mantey; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

A committal service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in St. Mary’s Cemetery on Mills Street in Sandusky. A Mass for her intention will be 8 a.m. Oct. 28 at St. Mary’s Church.