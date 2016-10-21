Elmo 'Pig' Wilson Jr.

He was born Aug. 13, 1936, in Tate Co., Miss., to Elmo and Lillian Wilson Sr.

Elmo was a member of East Parish St. Church of Christ and Local Ohio Labor Union for over 20 years. He worked for Speer Bros. and retired from Bay Construction. In his spare time he enjoyed listening to music, appreciating old cards, fishing, and spending time with loved ones.

He is survived by his children, Annie (Claude) Aaron and Frankie Jobe; brother, Jone P. “JP” Wilson; and a host of loving family members, including honorary children, grandchildren and close friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nannie L. Jobe; and siblings, Ernestine Jones, Anna Wooten, Roy, Hershel and Eugene Wilson.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at noon on Monday, Oct. 24, in East Parish St. Church of Christ, Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made in Elmo’s name to the family, in care of the funeral home.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.