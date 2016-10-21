David J. 'Speedy Dave' Burns Jr.

Dave was born April 29, 1985, in Cleveland, the son of Constance Marie Perez and David James Burns Sr. He worked in guest services for the Holiday Inn in Port Clinton and for Brian Hehr, president of Continental Manufacturing Co.

Dave loved riding his motorcycle, snowboarding, hunting, especially bow hunting. He enjoyed cooking and was a gourmet chef. Dave will be remembered for being kind, compassionate, hardworking, non-judgmental, very intelligent, and in great command of the English language. He was never in a bad mood and had a contagious smile. Dave was an animal lover and helped with the rescue of animals.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Constance Marie Perez of Brunswick; father, David James Burns Sr. of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Tonia Burns of Charleston; nephew, Jaycen Burns; and girlfriend, Ana Kessel of Marblehead.

Dave was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Theresa A. (McDermott) and Mario E. Perez; and paternal grandparents, Richard and Geraldine Burns.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, to celebrate Dave’s life.

Memorial donations in memory of Dave may be given to the Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary; 3620 E. State Road, Port Clinton, OH 43452.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.