Harvey Simmons

He was born Nov. 9, 1942, in Heidelberg, Miss., and moved to Sandusky as an infant. Harvey attended Sandusky City Schools.

Harvey loved sports, but baseball was his passion. He was injured trying out for the Milwaukee Brewers, and his dream of being a professional baseball player never materialized, but he loved coaching his stepson’s little league.

He is survived by his daughters, Charlotte Stevenson of Sandusky and Lateshia Jones of Columbus; son, Darrick McKinney of Kentucky; stepchildren, Nicole and Todd Jordan, both of California, and Marseille Stevenson of Sandusky; sister, Thelma (Tom) Darden of Sandusky; brother, John Simmons of Orange, N.J.; stepbrothers, Ulysses Thomas of California and William Thomas of Nevada; special nephew, Ted Huston; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Esau and Carrie (Wheeler) Simmons; stepmother, Hattie Simmons; brothers, Thomas, Jake, Waddel, and his twin, Charles; sisters, Anna Huston, Ruby Harris and Rosalie Baskerville.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, until time of funeral services at noon in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Contributions and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.