David J. Landoll

He was born May 20, 1944, in Sandusky, the son of Peter W. and Agnes (Bodnar) Landoll.

David was a 1962 graduate of Sandusky St. Mary High School. He retired from the Ford Motor Company after 37 years and also served as caretaker at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Sandusky. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Bellevue, and the UAW.

David loved fishing, pinochle, metal detecting and the Cleveland Indians.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (DuShane), whom he married Sept. 8, 1962, at St. Peter & Paul Church, Sandusky; three sons, John David (Lisa) Landoll of Columbus, Richard Wayne (Diane) Landoll of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Gary Allen (Lori) Landoll of O’Fallon, Ill.; 10 grandchildren: Allison (Michael) Scheiwe, David Joseph Landoll, David John Landoll, Peter Landoll, Katherine Landoll, Rose Landoll, Michael Landoll, Christopher Landoll, Emily Landoll and Rachel Landoll; and two siblings, James Richard (Dorothy) Landoll of Virginia and Jean Marie (Bob) Barnes of Sandusky.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Landoll; sisters, Phyllis Sinclair and Janet Landoll; and grandson, Matthew John Landoll.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where the Rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St., Bellevue. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Sandusky.

Memorials can be made to Immaculate Conception Church, or the Sorrowful Mother Shrine.

