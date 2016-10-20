Betty J. (Goss) Grote

She was born in Mayo, Fla., on Feb. 24, 1932, the daughter of J.H. McCall and Ida Lee (Mixon) McCall.

She attended school in Branford, Fla., and retired from Center Manufacturing.

Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church, Bellevue, and Eagles Aerie 490. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and bowling.

Survivors include her son, Jerry Goss of Columbus; daughters, Helen (Lloyd) Leinbaugh of Powder Springs, Ga., Cathy (Skip) Ruppert and Linda Berry, both of The Villages, Fla.; stepdaughters, Gayle (Scott) Francis of Bellevue, Colleen (Tim) Soule of Clyde, Jill (Scott) Gildenmeister of Bellevue; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and stepmother, Emmie McCall, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald “Jerry” Goss, who passed away in 1979; her second husband, Marvin E. Grote, who passed away in 2015; and her stepson, Ted Grote.

Friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to your local hospice.

