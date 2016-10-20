Barbara Ann Batcha

She was born June 26, 1945, in Toledo, the daughter of Robert and Mable (Werner) Beckwith. She married David Batcha, and he preceded her in death in 1997.

Barb was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Danbury Township, and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 7572 in Marblehead. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and working with crafts.

Survivors include her son, Matthew (Carolyn Delon) Batcha of Hudson, Ohio; stepson, Jerry Batcha of Bethlehem, Pa.; twin grandchildren, Emma and Carter; brother, Robert Beckwith of Toledo; and sister, Sandra (David) Stachowiak of Toledo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, until services at 7 p.m. at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead. Pastor Christina L. Young will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Danbury Food Pantry, 541 S. Church Road, Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440.

Condolences may be expressed at neideckerleveckcrosser.com.