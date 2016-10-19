Mary Magdeline (Didion) Hoyles

Throughout her nearly 80 years on Earth, she dedicated herself in becoming closer to God and family. Mary’s faith provided her direction; she was often seen helping out at church with her delicious cooking or providing inspirational support through her actions. Mary managed to stay involved no matter the task. She lived her life with her eyes on Heaven and her hands cradling family. She truly will be missed by family, friends and everyone she touched throughout her life.

Mary is survived by her husband, Louis; sons, Mitch (Denise), Craig (Stacie), Kim (Lori) and Fr. Monte; grandchildren, Codie, Courtney, Austin, Chelsey, Tyler and Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Ella, Isabelle and Rowan; and her brother, John (Gen).

She was preceded in death by parents, Leo F. and Mary Ruth (Underdown) Didion; brothers, Edward, Leo and Mark Didion.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Lindsey-Olds Funeral Home, 3085 Ohio 19, Bloomville, Ohio, with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated by her son, Fr. Monte Hoyles, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 320 Stump Pike Road, Attica, Ohio. Burial will be in St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Attica.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church or the Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment (FACT) of Seneca County, P.O. Box 624, Tiffin, OH 44883.

Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa has assisted with arrangements.

