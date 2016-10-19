Mary Ann Handly

She was born June 25, 1934, in Sandusky to Carl and Lena (Erny) Friedman. She worked at Scott Paper Co. for many years. Mary was an excellent cook and enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her significant other and longtime caregiver, Robert Buckley of Sandusky; sons, Brian Hade and Steven (Teresa) Hade, both of Sandusky; daughter, Shelley (Steven) Brengartner, of Sandusky; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Friedman; sister, Dorothy (Lamont) Braun of Huron; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Handly, in 1989; and brother, William Friedman, in 1975.

At Mary’s request, cremation will take place. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, until time of a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel at Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky. Burial will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

