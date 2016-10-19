John W. Henkel

John was born March 10, 1930, in Sandusky to William and Helen (Barrington) Henkel.

John retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting model trains and cars, building remote control airplanes and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandkids.

John is survived by his daughters, Colette Howser and Cecile Corrick, both of Sandusky; sons, John D. Henkel of Fostoria, Bill (Kendra) Henkel and Tim (Sharon Lawson) Henkel, both of Sandusky; grandchildren, Derwin, Margo, Ellen, William, J.D. and Ky; great-grandchildren, Zion, Harmony, Miracle, Savannah and Gracie; sister, Joyce Olsen of Cleveland; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Thressa (Wheeler) Henkel, in 1996 and sister, Marjorie Ziemke, in 2005.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, until the time of funeral services at 1:30 p.m. at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky.

Those wishing to contribute to John’s memory may do so to the Henkel Family in care of Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

