Emery G. McCoy

He was born Feb. 11, 1925, in Nora, Va.

He retired from Operating Engineers Local No. 324 of Detroit, Mich., in 1990.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during World War II.

He is survived by his children, Randall G. McCoy, Linda McCoy Grove, Ronald L. McCoy and Yvonne D. McCoy Kiser; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and his first wife, Marie McCoy.

He was preceded in death by his second wife, Bessie A. McCoy; his brothers, Edison and C.R.; sisters, Betty, Ruth, Joyce and Janice; and his parents, Hiram Emery and Rosa Atkins McCoy.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, to time of service at 3 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, 410 Main St., Huron. Burial will be in Cook Cemetery, Taymouth Township, Mich.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.