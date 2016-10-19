Clementine Lisa

She was born May 3, 1935, in Irvington, N.J., to Frank and Amelia (Marra) Morro. Clementine married Anthony Lisa on Feb. 11, 1956, in Hillside, N.J., and he survives. She was a homemaker and member of Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church. Clementine was a volunteer at the Share and Care Center in Fremont.

Clementine is survived by her husband of 60 years, Anthony Lisa of Fremont; children, Donna (Steve) Pittenger of Norwalk, David (Susan) Lisa of Huron, Diane (John) Namciu of Mentor, Ohio, Tony (Sue) Lisa of Fremont, Jennifer Muehling of Mansfield, Ohio; sister, Geraldine DiFabio of Kenilworth, N.J.; son-in- law, Norman Bilger of Sandusky; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Darlene Bilger; brothers, Frank and Fred Morro.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeremiah Diegel officiating. Burial will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Memorials may be given to Stein Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at whhfh.com.