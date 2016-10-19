Carl Smiddy

He was born Sept. 2, 1952, to the late Lonnie Smiddy and to Louise Brown.

He loved to fish and to spend time with his friends. He had a great sense of humor and made everyone around him happy.

In addition to his father, Lonnie Smiddy, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Smiddy.

He is survived by his common-law wife, Darla Chesser-Smiddy; his mother, Louise Brown; children, Lonnie and Jennifer Smiddy of Arizona, Debbie and Gerardo Gonzales of Lafayette, Tenn., Cathy Smiddy of Davenport, Iowa, Matthew and Alicia Chesser of Willard, Ohio, Rebecca Chesser and Nick Klein of Willard, Pablo Naverette and Tiffany Alexander; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Creech Funeral Home, Middleboro, Ky., with Pastors Paul “Woody” Gilbert and Rick Crowder presiding, along with special speakers Gary Green and David Carroll. Music will be provided by Cathy Green, Donnie Massengill and Courtney Carroll. Interment will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Smith Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Klein, Jaden Moore, KC Sollars, Chris Ramsey, David Carroll Jr., Earl Carroll and Noah Hopper. Honorary pallbearers will be David Carroll, Gary Green and Charles Green. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Creech Funeral Home.