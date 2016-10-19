Amy Kathleen (Reader) Smith

Amy was born in Liverpool, England, and was a member of the London Nursery Nurses Association (now National Association of Early Years Professionals). As a nursery nurse she traveled in Europe and North America caring for the young children of British families. Later, as World War II approached, she helped families relocate their children from cities exposed to Nazi bombings to less vulnerable locations in the countryside.

During the war, Amy joined the British Army’s Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) serving in the nursing and administrative roles. It was there she met PFC Robert Smith of the American army. They married on Aug. 12, 1944, though the church they were scheduled to be married in was destroyed by a Nazi bomb and the ceremony had to be relocated.

After the war the couple moved to Sandusky, where Amy worked at Memorial Hospital for many years as a nurse and operating room technician. In 1993, she and Robert moved to Huron. Bob passed away in 2006. In 2012, Amy moved to Washington, N.C.

Amy loved knitting and reading, often reading an entire book in a single evening. She was known to be a very open and caring person who assisted other war brides and young nurses in the Sandusky area.

The couple had three children: James, now of Washington, N.C.; Stephen, now deceased, and Mark of Sandusky. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, husband and son, Amy was preceded in death by three brothers, Mark, James and Edward; and four sisters, Edna, Bess, Ivy and Doris.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sandusky, at 10 a.m. Oct. 22. It will be preceded at 9 a.m. by a gathering of friends and family in the commons of St. Mary’s. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery following the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory of Sandusky and Paul Funeral Home of Washington, N.C.

