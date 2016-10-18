Ronald F. Biby

He was born March 31, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo.

Ron retired in 2001 from Stein Incorporated as a service engineer after 22 years, where he traveled extensively for the company.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving for 22 years, Vietnam War, in the Cuban Missile Crisis, aboard ship in the Mediterranean Sea, on the U.S.S. Charles R. Ware.

Ron was active in V.F.W. Post 2529, a past member of AMVETS Post 17 and American Legion Post 83. He liked to bowl and was known for his putzing around.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Judy (Behnke) Biby, April 21, 1983; daughter, Beverly (Ronald) Desalles of Athens, Ga.; stepchildren, Sheryl Brill and Cathy Pflieger, both of Sandusky, and David (Carolyn) Harrison of Huron; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special cousin, Robert (Debbie) Imhoff of St. Louis, Mo.; several other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Biby and Elvadine (Dienhart) Gillman.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Chaplain Mel Saylor will officiate. Entombment will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron, where the American Legion Post 83 Color Guard will provide the military tribute.

Memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.