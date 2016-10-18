Helen M. (Smith) Platte

Helen was born May 17, 1925, in Sandusky to the late Peter and Persis (Wiley) Smith.

Helen retired from the Sandusky Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her five sons, Orville (Paula) Platte Jr. of Norwalk, Peter Platte of Milan, Larry (Tina) Platte of Norwalk, James Platte of Norwalk and Dennis (Jeri) Platte of Monroeville; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Rex Houseman; and several other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by husband, Orville Platte Sr; daughter, Marian Houseman; great-granddaughter, Sofia; and daughter-in-law, Libby Jo.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, until the time of funeral services at 6:30 p.m. at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, with Pastor Rick Kennison of Adoration Assembly of God in Milan. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Helen’s memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.