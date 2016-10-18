Alice Mary Kozak

She was born Oct. 12, 1921, in Marblehead, the daughter of John “Red” and Anna (Hudak) Pepa. She married John “Marty” Kozak in June of 1944, and he preceded her in death in January of 1975. Prior to raising her son, John, Mrs. Kozak worked at Standard Products in Port Clinton. After raising her son, she worked at Biro Manufacturing in Marblehead, where she cleaned the offices. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marblehead.

Surviving are her son, John (Vickie) Kozak of Marblehead; grandchildren, Tony (Helen) Puckett, Angel (Richard) Burbey Sr.; great-grandchildren, Samantha Puckett, Sierra Puckett, Jordan Scott, Pfc. Richard (Brianna) Burbey Jr., Aric Burbey; great-great-grandson, Jaxon Burbey; sisters-in-law, Gloria Pepa and Mary Pepa, both of Marblehead.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Marty” Kozak; sister, Dorothy Summerset; brothers, John Pepa, Dan Pepa; brother-in-law, Bing Summerset.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead, where the Rosary will be recited Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. Prayer services will begin in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay St., Marblehead, celebrated by Father James Brown. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Condolences may be shared with the family at neideckerleveckcrosser.com.