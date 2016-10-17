Timothy J. Zunk

Tim was the youngest of Frederick and Lucille A. (Lorensen) Zunk’s six children and was born July 26, 1961, in their 1956 Packard. He grew up in Oak Harbor and graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1979.

On Nov. 5, 1988, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor, he married Janet K. Glovinsky. Tim had worked as an engineer at Davis Besse for the last 33 years.

An outdoorsman, Tim enjoyed all four seasons and all they have to offer. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a lifetime member of the NRA. Tim loved to connect with people at the family campground and work on the farm, and had recently established an orchard.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Janet Zunk; son, Garret Zunk; sisters, Sue Zunk, Debbie Zunk and Cindy Zunk; brother, Dennis (Jeanie) Zunk; and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and eldest sister, Barbie Zunk.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Gerner-Wolf- Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions for Tim should be made to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation, 1317 King St., Alexandra, VA 22314; or Stein Hospice, 1200 N. Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.