Shirley A. (Smittendorf) Mayer

Born on the family farm during a blizzard, Shirley was the only daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Kegeler) Smittendorf. A Kalamazoo Central graduate, Shirley was a secretary at the Upjohn Company for many years.

She met her husband, Samuel “Larry” Mayer, on a blind date and they married Sept. 17, 1954. They raised two daughters, Ginger and Susan, in Kalamazoo, Mich., before moving to Green Bay, Wis. In 1993 Shirley and Larry retired to Pinehurst, N.C., with a group of friends, where they continued to indulge their mutual love of tennis. Shirley especially enjoyed time with family and friends at Lake Michigan and their yearly trip to Caneel Bay, St. John.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Ginger (Mike) Schenk and Susan Mayer; grandchildren, Lara (Jon) Skuza, Zachary Weiss and Michael Weiss; and great granddaughter,Cora Skuza.

She was was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica Schenk.

Funeral services will be 11 am. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Catawba Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jessica Schenk Memorial Scholarship, in care of the Toledo Community Foundation, 300 Madison Ave. Suite 1300, Toledo, OH 43604; or Stein Hospice, 1200 N. Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

The family was assisted by the Gerner-Wolf- Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Port Clinton.

Condolences may be shared by visiting walkerfuneralhomes.com.