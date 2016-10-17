Richard 'Dick' Below

Born Nov. 3, 1943, in Port Clinton, Dick was a 1961 graduate of Port Clinton High School where he was a starting end on the undefeated, untied 1960 PCHS Hall of Fame football team. In 2010, Dick retired from Vita Plate Battery after 36 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Carol (Chapman); son, Richard (Holly) Below; daughters, Mary Jo (Tim) Scott, Rachel (Ivaylo) Klimentov; grandchildren, Jordan and Breanna Below, Janie Below, Stone and Beau Scott, Avery Wettrich, Eva and Maya Klimentov; great-grandchildren, Carolynn and Rose Below; and brothers, Ken (Fran) Below, Dave (Amy) Below; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Agnes Below; brothers, Don, Jim and Gary Below; special in-laws, Glenn and Pauline Chapman; and son, Jeff.

A memorial service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson St., Port Clinton.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the family or to the donor’s choice.

The Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Port Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at neideckerleveckcrosser.com.